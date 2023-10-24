© 2023 WYSO
Montgomery County accepting unwanted, expired prescription drugs at two locations

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
An assortment of pills.
www.e-MagineArt.com
/
Flickr
Drug Take Back Day gives community members an opportunity to drop off unused medications.

The Miami Township Police Department will collect unused, unwanted and expired drugs as part of the nationwide Drug Take Back Day effort.

That collection takes place at police headquarters at 2660 Lyons Road in Miami Township on Saturday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A second drop off site has been set at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Harrison Township — 5945 North Dixie Drive — again, from 10 a.m. to 2pm.

Both sites will accept unwanted or expired prescription medications — tablets, capsules and patches. They cannot accept syringes, sharps, or illicit/illegal drugs, or biohazard materials.

Officials say Drug Take Back can help save lives and cut down on prescription drug abuse by disposing of unused medication through proper methods. They add, unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.

If you can’t get those medications rounded up by Saturday, Montgomery County Residents can dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medications, free of charge at locations listed at the Rx Drug Drop Boxes website.

Health Montgomery CountyMiami Township
