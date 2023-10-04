Ohio Attorney General: Lethal opioid carfentanil returns to Ohio

Carfentanil, a lethal synthetic opioid that is 100 times stornger than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine has reemerged in Ohio, prompting a warning from state's attorney general.

The warning comes after multiple recent identifications of carfentanil in the state, including in Trumbull County, Franklin County and Columbus. One of the cases involved the fatal overdose of a minor.

Law enforcement does not believe that the cases are connected but the trend suggests the reemergence of the drug.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging caution, as "even a handful of cases is enough to trigger alarms."

“Carfentanil is used by veterinarians to tranquilize elephants," Yost said in a statement "This is an extremely powerful opioid that can have devastating effects,”

It often takes the form of a white, brown, tan or beige powdery substance.

Yost's office said anyone who believes they have been exposed to carfentanil should seek immediate medical attention and notify law enforcement.