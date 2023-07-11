West Nile Virus found in mosquito samples on west side of Springfield

The Clark County Combined Health District recently discovered that mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus. They obtained the samples from the west end of Springfield, Ohio in late June.

West Nile virus can cause severe fever, encephalitis or meningitis. Symptoms for the virus include fever, headache, nausea or body aches. According to CCHD, nearly 80% of people infected with the virus will never show any symptoms at all.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven cases of West Nile virus in Ohio were reported last year

Larry Shaffer, director of Environmental Health at the health district, stated that the county is implementing preventative measures — including spraying for mosquitoes.

“We want people to take precautions to protect themselves. They should wear long sleeves and mosquito repellent,” Shaffer said. “We also want people to know that the product that we are applying to control adult mosquitoes is safe. It's safe for wildlife, it's safe for humans and pets. And it does not affect bees.”

Shaffer mentioned that the health district will continue monitoring mosquito samples in different areas throughout the county.

Officials recommend that residents in the county to eliminate breeding sites in their yards and remove standing water on bird baths, kid toys or tires.

Over the next two weeks the health district will spray for mosquitoes in the Southgate and Ridgewood neighborhoods of Springfield. Residents can identify the application of the mosquito control product from CCCHD’s marked white Ford pickup truck.

For any inquiries or to opt out of the mosquito control efforts, you can email environmental@ccchd.com or call 937-390-5600.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.