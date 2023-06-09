© 2023 WYSO
Government & Politics

Fake East Palestine charity linked to Dayton Food Bank shut down

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office has shut down a charity claiming to raise money for East Palestine residents affected by the February train derailment.
Statehouse News Bureau
/
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has settled with what it calls a fake charity that scammed donors of money.

The AG’s office says the Ohio Clean Water Fund pocketed over $131,000 in donations for bottled water and emergency aid for East Palestine residents that were affected by the February train derailment disaster.

The fund claimed it was working for the Second Harvest Food Bank. But the food bank says it never gave the fund permission to raise money on its behalf. Yost’s lawsuit revealed that the fund had pocketed at least $131,000 of the donated funds, while sending only $10,000 to the food bank.

The settlement requires the fund to give the $131,000 it raised to the Food Bank and to dissolve its operations.

