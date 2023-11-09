Dayton courts announce Fee Reduction Week

Dayton Clerk of Court’s Office and Dayton Municipal Courts will offer a Fee Reduction Week from November 13 to November 17.

Dayton Clerk of Court Marty Gehres says it is part of an effort to reduce the burden of court debt.

"Fee Reduction Week is an opportunity for people to pay off their court debt and get a fresh start,” Gehres stated. “We know that court fees and fines can burden many people, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get back on track.”

Residents will receive a 50% discount on eligible court fees, fines, and costs, including, traffic tickets, expungement, and record sealing.

Interested residents can make these payments on PayMyFine.org or make the payment in-person at the Dayton Municipal Court.