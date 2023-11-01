© 2023 WYSO
Darke County residents to benefit from Internet access grant money

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
computer-technology-ring-cable-wire-internet-1053142
Pxhere.com
Most Darke County residents will benefit from a grant that will improve Internet access throughout the County.

Broadband internet access will be improved for nearly all Darke County residents, thanks in part to $500,000 from the state.

The money will go to Darke County commissioners to expand a wireless network.

That project will increase coverage to 20,000 households — more than 90% of county residents.

The grant will pay for acquiring space for a tower, installing equipment, providing fixed wireless, and maintaining infrastructure.

Work is expected to be done by June 30, 2025. The total project is expected to cost nearly $2.8 million.
