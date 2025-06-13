2 old Dayton gas stations cleaned up thanks to $400,000 in grants

Gas stations can be the source of local contamination, especially if they are abandoned. In the city of Dayton, it has officially cleaned up two former gas stations.

It was made possible through the Abandoned Gas Station Clean Up program.

The sites are planned to be used for public greenspace and future neighborhood gateways, according to the city.

“The City of Dayton is proud to be working effectively to leverage grant funding, clean up these problematic sites, and protect our neighborhoods,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein in a statement.

One site, referred to as Brinkman’s Transmission, was at risk of spreading petroleum related contaminants into the waterway in the North Riverdale neighborhood.

City of Dayton The Brinkman site before remediation and after remediation

The city used grant funds to demolish its building, remove contaminated soils, and conduct follow-up environmental monitoring.

Earlier this year, the Ohio EPA issued a “No Further Action” letter, meaning that the property now meets the applicable standards for a commercial property. This project cost $285,000.

Another site, the former Omega Oil Gas Station in College Hill, is near an apartment complex and the city says it could have affected neighborhood residents.

The city demolished the remaining concrete foundations, removed gasoline storage tanks and associated piping and removed contaminated soils. Monitoring will follow.

As a result of the remediation, the Ohio Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations recently issued a “No Further Action” letter. This project cost $176,000.

