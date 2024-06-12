New $65 million sewer system project officially live in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Environmental Services’ new $65 million sewer infrastructure project is now running.

About 30,000 households and businesses rely on this system to carry their wastewater. This wastewater is then treated and deposited into the Great Miami River.

Montgomery County Environmental Services wanted to improve the efficiency of the treatment process, so it started work on the Sewer Modernization and Revitalized Treatment — the SMART project — Construction started in May 2022.

The goal of the project is to replace a nearly 50-year-old system that was nearing the end of its service life, according to environmental services staff.

This project involves a new wastewater pumping station in Moraine and a waste screening facility in West Carrollton, installed using a $65 million loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

Approving this investment was a no-brainer, Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that systems are always a go. And especially with something like wastewater,” Rice said. “I often say our citizens don't always understand or fully appreciate the things we do because we do them exceedingly well. But if they weren't working, they'd want to know who the heck is in charge, right?”

The pumping station will transport 70 million gallons of wastewater to West Carrollton. Once there, the new screening facility will filter out materials ranging from sanitary napkins to children’s toys.

Matt Hilliard from Montgomery County Environmental Services said the department works behind the scenes to keep county toilets flushing and faucets running for thousands of households.

“We don't see investing in critical infrastructure as running a checklist that just needs to be crossed out, but rather a continuous drive to keep our services running smoothly,” Hilliard said.

The SMART project largely is especially critical to communities in southern Montgomery County, such as Centerville, Kettering, and Washington Township. The majority of wastewater from these communities is sent to the Moraine and West Carrollton facilities.

Many of the contractors for the project are based in the Miami Valley, because officials wanted to support local businesses.

Once the project is finalized, it is anticipated to cost below the $65 million budget, a Montgomery County Environmental Services spokesperson said.