Montgomery County Environmental Services has renewed a unique partnership with Central State University.

For the next two summers, several Central State students will work with professionals on the county’s sanitary system.

Matt Hilliard, the county’s environmental services director, said they’ll perform essential tasks.

"They're going to be able to do some flow monitoring, sampling, lab analysis, data interpretation and we'll have this information where we can identify performance in our sewer systems," Hilliard said.

This work will help researchers better understand how water and nutrients move through the system and identify ways to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus entering the Great Miami River watershed.

Central State President Morakio Kuti said this program has a broader benefit.

"We're improving the lives of citizens, and employers are excited they're getting students that just don't have classroom knowledge. They also have hands-on experience," Kuti said.

"As a small university we're contributing meaningfully to the economy of the state of Ohio."

In 2019, Central State began this partnership under its 1890 Land-Grant program.

