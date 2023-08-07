Kettering preschool hosts lemonade fundraiser

© 2023 WYSO
Education

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
Sophia Learning Center is based in Kettering. The private preschool is outgrowing its current, small space. It's hosting fundraisers to raise money for a larger school facility.
ophia Learning Center is based in Kettering. The private preschool is outgrowing its current, small space. It's hosting fundraisers to raise money for a larger school facility.

Sophia Learning Center is a Christian based preschool. Its doors opened in 2019 with three students and one teacher. This past school year, that number doubled and a part-time virtual instructor provided curriculum support.

In 2019, Sophia Learning Center opened. This preK/kindergarten program makes sure youth enter first grade able to read.

Constance Brown is CEO and lead teacher. She believes the growth is because her students enter elementary school with strong reading skills.

“Actually two students learned to read this year and we had one student complete our kindergarten program this year and he will go off to first grade this fall, he’s reading on a second grade level,” Brown explained.

Students at Sophia Learning Center participating in a Black History program.

She also says they need more space to accommodate more families.

“We have families that come from Middletown, from Huber Heights, from Fairborn we have families that come from all over because our students are reading above grade level,” believes Brown. “That’s our difference.”

Saturday, the Center will hosted a lemonade fundraiser. It featured three flavors, classic, berry and pineapple. You can also get them in slush form. Patrons can also purchase homemade baked goods from several vendors.

According to Brown, all proceeds went help purchase a larger education space to accommodate 12 students and two full-time teachers.

Education schoolStudentsFamily
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
