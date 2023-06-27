© 2023 WYSO
Education

Dayton Metro Library becomes a safe haven for banned books

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published June 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
Ohio is one of 32 states that have school districts banning or attempting to ban more than 1600 books. In response, the Dayton Metro Library system has declared itself a safe haven for these literary works.
Steve Moser is the Teen Services Librarian at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

"I believe every patron deserves to see themselves in books, to know you are a part of this community and you are accepted," Moser said.

He also spearheaded the move to designate the system as a book sanctuary. That means collecting banned books and making them available to the public.

According to Moser, most of the banned books around the nation are about LGBTQAI+ individuals and or people of color. However, others are also being snared.

“Harry Potter because it includes magic. A children’s picture book called Walter the Farting Dog, banned because it includes the word ‘farting.' The Holy Bible is commonly banned due to sexual situations, violence and religious viewpoints,” Moser explained.

The seasoned librarian says that many books being targeted are in the teen section. The Chicago Public Library system was the first to designate itself as a book sanctuary and now about 2,400 libraries nationwide have followed suit.

Moser said the Dayton library system will also promote book talks, book clubs and programs on diverse themes and characters.

Tags
Education Books
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

See stories by Kathryn Mobley