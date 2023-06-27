Dayton Metro Library becomes a safe haven for banned books

Ohio is one of 32 states that have school districts banning or attempting to ban more than 1600 books. In response, the Dayton Metro Library system has declared itself a safe haven for these literary works.

Steve Moser is the Teen Services Librarian at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

"I believe every patron deserves to see themselves in books, to know you are a part of this community and you are accepted," Moser said.

He also spearheaded the move to designate the system as a book sanctuary. That means collecting banned books and making them available to the public.

According to Moser, most of the banned books around the nation are about LGBTQAI+ individuals and or people of color. However, others are also being snared.

“Harry Potter because it includes magic. A children’s picture book called Walter the Farting Dog, banned because it includes the word ‘farting.' The Holy Bible is commonly banned due to sexual situations, violence and religious viewpoints,” Moser explained.

The seasoned librarian says that many books being targeted are in the teen section. The Chicago Public Library system was the first to designate itself as a book sanctuary and now about 2,400 libraries nationwide have followed suit.

Moser said the Dayton library system will also promote book talks, book clubs and programs on diverse themes and characters.