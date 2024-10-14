© 2024 WYSO
Former prosecutor and magistrate, state fire inspector both charged with solicitation

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:23 PM EDT
A photo of a Columbus police officer who was part of the operation.
Ohio Attorney General video
A photo of a Columbus police officer who was part of the operation.

A former prosecutor and magistrate has been charged with solicitation.

The charge against Jeffrey Startzman, 68, was announced by the Ohio Attorney General's Office in a press release about a broader statewide human trafficking operation.

Startzman is a former municipal prosecutor for Brookville, former magistrate, and a current board member for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services. ADAMHS declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

The state also announced that Charles Arnold, 55, of Dayton, was charged with solicitation. Arnold was listed in the announcement as a chief fire inspector for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The state posted on its website the full list of 132 people arrested for seeking to buy sex.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder
