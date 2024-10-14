Former prosecutor and magistrate, state fire inspector both charged with solicitation

A former prosecutor and magistrate has been charged with solicitation.

The charge against Jeffrey Startzman, 68, was announced by the Ohio Attorney General's Office in a press release about a broader statewide human trafficking operation.

Startzman is a former municipal prosecutor for Brookville, former magistrate, and a current board member for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services. ADAMHS declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

The state also announced that Charles Arnold, 55, of Dayton, was charged with solicitation. Arnold was listed in the announcement as a chief fire inspector for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The state posted on its website the full list of 132 people arrested for seeking to buy sex.