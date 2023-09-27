© 2023 WYSO
Dayton Public Schools employee faces assault, child endangering charges

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
A Dayton Public Schools employee faces assault, child endangering charges after hitting and carrying a child by his feet at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center.

A Dayton Public Schools employee faces charges after he was accused of injuring a preschool student.

Darrick Sorrells is charged with assault and two counts of endangering a child.

He was working as a paraprofessional at the Rosa Parks Early Learning Center.

Prosecutors say on August 21st, Sorrells hit a special-needs child on the head, knocking him to the ground. The child hit his head on the floor.

He’s also accused of picking up the four-year-old by his feet and carrying him upside down.

Another school employee says they witnessed the encounter, which also was recorded on a surveillance camera.

Sorrells was put on leave and then resigned.

Dayton Public Schools leaders in a statement say: “The actions demonstrated in the video are contrary to all employee training, do not promote a culture conducive to learning, and are not tolerated in Dayton Public Schools.”

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

