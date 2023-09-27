Dayton Public Schools employee faces assault, child endangering charges
A Dayton Public Schools employee faces charges after he was accused of injuring a preschool student.
Darrick Sorrells is charged with assault and two counts of endangering a child.
He was working as a paraprofessional at the Rosa Parks Early Learning Center.
Prosecutors say on August 21st, Sorrells hit a special-needs child on the head, knocking him to the ground. The child hit his head on the floor.
He’s also accused of picking up the four-year-old by his feet and carrying him upside down.
Another school employee says they witnessed the encounter, which also was recorded on a surveillance camera.
Sorrells was put on leave and then resigned.
Dayton Public Schools leaders in a statement say: “The actions demonstrated in the video are contrary to all employee training, do not promote a culture conducive to learning, and are not tolerated in Dayton Public Schools.”