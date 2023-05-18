© 2023 WYSO
Missing Dayton elderly woman found dead

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
Penny Boddie went missing the evening of Sunday, May 14. Her body was found Tuesday.

A missing elderly woman who was the subject of a silver alert has been found dead.

Dayton Police say 63-year-old Penny Boddie went missing Sunday night from Mary Scott Nursing Home on Campus Drive in Northwest Dayton.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Boddie, who suffered from dementia and diabetes but didn’t have the insulin she needed.

Dayton Police say she was last seen with a male companion, and may have gotten a ride, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

