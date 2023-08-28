Yellow Springs sunflower field to bloom in early fall, organizers looking for volunteers

The Yellow Springs sunflower field is making its return this year. Situated off of U.S. 68 just outside the village, the field will be in full bloom by mid-September.

The 30-acre field has been a popular attraction for thousands of visitors for several years.

Ahead of the opening date for visitors, the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce — which manages the sunflower field — is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand.

Volunteer slots are available from September 22 to October 1. More information and registration can be found at the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce website.

Once the flowers bloom, they typically last for about two weeks. More information and updates will be posted by the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce on their website and social media pages.