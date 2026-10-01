Antioch College is hosting Thrive Together: Health and Wellness Fair on October 22nd from 4-7pm at the Antioch College Wellness Center. This event will include health screenings, flu shots, fitness classes and workshops, STI testing, and much more at no cost. People of all ages are welcome, so please come out and explore the 9 dimensions of well-being, discover local resources, and have fun with your friends and neighbors!