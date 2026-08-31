The Great Turkey Trek

All ages

We need your help for this Thanksgiving adventure. Follow the clues along the routes and help us find the turkeys during an interactive walk or hike! There are two options for your quest, a one-mile paved/limestone path walk or a 3.1-mile (5k) adventure hike. Either trek you complete, there will be a fun Thanksgiving-themed prize!

Our sponsor for this event is Dayton Children's Hospital. Travelin' Toms Coffee Truck will be in attendance with beverages available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unopened, colorful socks for Shoes for the Shoeless. Athletic socks that fit children ages 5 and up are preferred.

T-shirt requests are due by the end of the day on Thursday, October 29, or until all t-shirts are claimed. Any extra t-shirts will be given out at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

This is a Tools to Trek program.

Registration is requested.