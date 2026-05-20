That's How We Roll Summer Fun Run

All ages (station activities will be for ages 3 – 8)

Saturday, June 13

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Iron Horse Park

6161 Millshire Dr.

Bring out your favorite set of (non-motorized) tires for this Fun Run on wheels! Big wheels, wagons, bikes, strollers, wheelchairs, scooters and more will zoom around the paved loop. Fun facts about how Centerville's transportation was in the past (including why Iron Horse Park has a train theme!) will be included as pit stops along the way. 100-meter dash begins at 9:30am.

For the 0.6-mile course, you can record your time and share it with us at the welcome table for a prize! This event is sponsored by Bike Centerville.