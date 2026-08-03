Styrofoam Recycling Event

All ages

Bring your Styrofoam (and other accepted items) to Activity Center Park. Volunteers will unload your vehicle — you won’t even need to get out of your car! This event is open to the public, regardless of where you live. If you are interested in dropping off Styrofoam, please make sure you are following the guidelines listed below:

* Styrofoam must be clean

* Clean food containers will be accepted. These must be scrubbed out.

* No stickers or tape