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Square Dance Workshop

Square Dance Workshop

Enjoy traditional, barn dance, contra-style squares in a friendly, relaxed setting!
This new series is all about having fun, polishing our dancing, and giving callers a warm space to grow. Expect chances to share thoughts, try new things, and support one another.

All moves will be taught. No partner needed. Recorded music. All ages are welcome.
Cost is Free. Everyone (really...everyone) is welcome!

If you are new to dancing, please arrive by at least 6:45 so that you don't miss any teaching.
6-7pm - Food (brown bag supper style (ie bring your own supper or maybe something to share)) and fellowship
7-9pm - Dancing

RSVP - We'd love for folks to send us an email if they are coming so we know to expect you - daytoncontra@gmail.com

Michael Solomon Pavilion
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Dayton Contra Dance Parties
937-867-8426
daytoncontra@gmail.com
https://daytoncontra.org/
Michael Solomon Pavilion
2917 Berkley St
Kettering, Ohio 45409
937-873-8124
shawfamily4@juno.com
http://gemcitysquares.com/