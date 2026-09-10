Square Dance Workshop
Square Dance Workshop
Enjoy traditional, barn dance, contra-style squares in a friendly, relaxed setting!
This new series is all about having fun, polishing our dancing, and giving callers a warm space to grow. Expect chances to share thoughts, try new things, and support one another.
All moves will be taught. No partner needed. Recorded music. All ages are welcome.
Cost is Free. Everyone (really...everyone) is welcome!
If you are new to dancing, please arrive by at least 6:45 so that you don't miss any teaching.
6-7pm - Food (brown bag supper style (ie bring your own supper or maybe something to share)) and fellowship
7-9pm - Dancing
RSVP - We'd love for folks to send us an email if they are coming so we know to expect you - daytoncontra@gmail.com
Michael Solomon Pavilion
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dayton Contra Dance Parties
937-867-8426
daytoncontra@gmail.com
Michael Solomon Pavilion
2917 Berkley StKettering, Ohio 45409
937-873-8124
shawfamily4@juno.com