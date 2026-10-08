Rosewood Holiday Sale
Rosewood Holiday Sale
Come celebrate the vibrant creativity of the Rosewood community! Enjoy a day filled with artist vendors, live performances, hands-on children’s activities, artist demonstrations, and our beloved annual Soup Bowl Fundraiser. All proceeds from purchases support the Kettering Parks Foundation, helping to enrich our community through the arts.
Rosewood Arts Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org