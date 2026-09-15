Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Round Barn
Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Round Barn
The Dayton Affair is Dayton's Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast. The film plays on the screen. We perform it live in front of the screen — full costumes, full choreography, zero shame.
You yell the callbacks. You throw the props. You do the Time Warp whether you meant to or not. It's a movie, a party, and a contact sport all at once, and it's been going strong since 1975 for a reason.
Never been? Perfect.
Round Barn
$10
10:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Dayton Affair
daytonaffairrhps@gmail.com
Round Barn
150 Fox DrivePiqua, Ohio 45356
9377781021
roundbarn@orrmont.com