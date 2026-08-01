Luminary Walk

All ages

Enjoy a candlelit stroll through Bill Yeck Park. There will be a half-mile paved route and a one-mile route along the purple trail. Pop into the Smith House to tour some gingerbread-inspired dessert houses made by Eat Pretty Darling's Katie Blauser and her students! Warm up by the fire at the John Meyer II Memorial Fire Circle and enjoy the sounds of the season with carols from Centerville High School's symphonic choir. Free hot chocolate and music by Jim Douglass, the Piano Man, at the Forest Field shelter. Hot chocolate available while supplies last.

Registration is requested but not required.