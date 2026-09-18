Bike Dayton, a Chapter of Bike Miami Valley, will hold two "Lights on Bikes" events this fall as the days get shorter and the sun sets earlier. This will be the first of the two events, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Join them at either Wright Stop Plaza or RiverScape MetroPark to receive a free bike light from a volunteer. Adults must show up with a bike to attach the light to.

When riding at night, bikes are required to have a white light in front and a red light in back. These sets will make adult bikes legal for night riding.