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Kids Markets at Springfield Toy & Comic Show

Kids Markets at Springfield Toy & Comic Show

Create cherished winter memories your family will treasure forever. While your kids proudly run their own booths and grow right before your eyes, they’ll learn valuable skills like financial smarts, decision-making, and cheerful communication. Sign up for the Kids Markets at the Springfield Toy & Comic Show today!

Calling all young creators! Is your child a budding entrepreneur? Spaces are open for the Kids Markets section at the Springfield Toy and Comic Show on Saturday, December twelfth, at the Clark County Fairgrounds! Young vendors ages five to seventeen can register online now to showcase their crafts, toys, and art. General admission applies, and kids twelve and under are free. Secure a booth today at Kids Markets.com

160+ vendor tables of all varieties of toys & comics
Food available all day

Springfield Toys & Comics Show
0-10$
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kids Markets
919-480-6892
alawton@kidsmarkets.com
www.kidsmarkets.com

Artist Group Info

Asenath Lawton
alawton@kidsmarkets.com
Springfield Toys & Comics Show
4401 S Charleston Pike
Springfield, Ohio 45502
https://westernohiotoyshow.com/springfield-toy-comic-show/