Kids Markets at Springfield Toy & Comic Show

Create cherished winter memories your family will treasure forever. While your kids proudly run their own booths and grow right before your eyes, they’ll learn valuable skills like financial smarts, decision-making, and cheerful communication. Sign up for the Kids Markets at the Springfield Toy & Comic Show today!

Calling all young creators! Is your child a budding entrepreneur? Spaces are open for the Kids Markets section at the Springfield Toy and Comic Show on Saturday, December twelfth, at the Clark County Fairgrounds! Young vendors ages five to seventeen can register online now to showcase their crafts, toys, and art. General admission applies, and kids twelve and under are free. Secure a booth today at Kids Markets.com

160+ vendor tables of all varieties of toys & comics

Food available all day