Kettering Children’s Theatre Presents “Spook House”

Spook House is home to ten friendly monsters who are fighting to save their beloved home from tax assessor Abraham Van Helsing VI. To raise the money they need, Vickie Stein and her boyfriend, Roger, host a lively Monster Mash. When a bank robber, his accomplice, and two bumbling police officers crash the party, disguises, mistaken identities, and mixed-up bank bags lead to hilarious chaos.

Spook House is Directed by Mary Snapp and written by Billy St. John. Performances run November 7, 8, and 9, with a sign interpreted performance on November 8 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $5 for kids 12 and under and $7 for adults, available for purchase at the door 30 minutes before show times. For more information, call 937-296-0294 or visit playkettering.org/kct.