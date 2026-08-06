I Wuff You Valentine Hike
I Wuff You Valentine Hike
All ages
Happy Valentine's Day to our favorite pups! Join us for a self-guided afternoon hike through the trails of Bill Yeck Park. You and your pup will be pampered with special treats and stations along the way! Participants are welcome to come anytime during the event. The final time to start the hike is 1:30 p.m. Registration is not required.
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.Centerville, Ohio 45458
937-433-5155
ljeannet@cwpd.org