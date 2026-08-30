Hound Hike

All ages

Did you know just 20 minutes of exploring novel scents has the same enrichment benefits as an hour-long walk for dogs? Let's get those noses going! Join us for a self-guided hike through the trails of Bill Yeck Park, complete with sniff-stops along the way. Your dog will explore brand-new scents, and you get a beautiful fall hike with your best friend. Afterwards, treat your pup to a fall-themed pup-cup!

Participants are welcome to come anytime during the program. The final time to start the hike is 5:30 p.m.

Registration is not required.