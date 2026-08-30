Hound Hike
Hound Hike
All ages
Did you know just 20 minutes of exploring novel scents has the same enrichment benefits as an hour-long walk for dogs? Let's get those noses going! Join us for a self-guided hike through the trails of Bill Yeck Park, complete with sniff-stops along the way. Your dog will explore brand-new scents, and you get a beautiful fall hike with your best friend. Afterwards, treat your pup to a fall-themed pup-cup!
Participants are welcome to come anytime during the program. The final time to start the hike is 5:30 p.m.
Registration is not required.
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.Centerville, Ohio 45458
937-433-5155
ljeannet@cwpd.org