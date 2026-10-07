Home, Inc. Halloween Hoopla

Yellow Springs Home, Inc. (Home, Inc.) is excited to invite the community to have a hauntingly good time at its first ever Halloween Hoopla Bike Ride.

Ghouls, ghosts, goblins, and more will ride through Yellow Springs in the name of "home."

The bike ride will consist of a 5-mile ride through Yellow Springs, starting at Millworks Business Center The ride will take place on bike paths, multi-use paths, and for short periods on residential roads. Explore the multi-use trail on Dayton Street and the Mary's Way Bike Trail.

The bike ride will end at Mazu for an afterparty featuring hot apple cider and music from DJ Radio Basim. There will be informal costume contests for best human (individual or group) costume and best bike costume.

Yellow Springs is raffling off two bikes! Enter to Win one of two 21-Speed Raleigh Bicycles, Recently Tuned-Up with Front and seatpost shocks, ready to ride! Every ticket purchase entitles the buyer to one raffle ticket for one of the two bicycles. Individuals can also purchase raffle tickets without participating in the ride, or in addition to their ride registration. The drawing will be completed at the afterparty and you do not need to be present to win.

Register or buy raffle tickets by visiting https://givebutter.com/YSHIHalloweenHoopla

Registration and ticket sales close October 28.

Questions? Concerns? Please contact info@yshome.org.