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GLOW-tastic! Fun Run / Walk

GLOW-tastic! Fun Run / Walk

All ages

A special glow-in-the-dark fun run and walk! We will kick off the event with an approximately 0.5-mile paved trail lined with colorful lights and glow-in-the-dark decor for you to explore. A not-so-spooky start to the Halloween season!

This is a Tools to Trek program. Registration is requested so that we can have an accurate number of glow-in-the-dark accessories for participants.

Schoolhouse Park
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/
Schoolhouse Park
1875 Nutt Road
Centerville, Ohio 45458
https://www.cwpd.org/