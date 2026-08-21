GLOW-tastic! Fun Run / Walk
GLOW-tastic! Fun Run / Walk
All ages
A special glow-in-the-dark fun run and walk! We will kick off the event with an approximately 0.5-mile paved trail lined with colorful lights and glow-in-the-dark decor for you to explore. A not-so-spooky start to the Halloween season!
This is a Tools to Trek program. Registration is requested so that we can have an accurate number of glow-in-the-dark accessories for participants.
Schoolhouse Park
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org