GLOW-tastic! Fun Run / Walk

All ages

A special glow-in-the-dark fun run and walk! We will kick off the event with an approximately 0.5-mile paved trail lined with colorful lights and glow-in-the-dark decor for you to explore. A not-so-spooky start to the Halloween season!

This is a Tools to Trek program. Registration is requested so that we can have an accurate number of glow-in-the-dark accessories for participants.

