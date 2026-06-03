Everything Environmental Fest is a free, family-friendly celebration of nature, sustainability, conservation, and outdoor exploration. Hosted by the City of Huber Heights Parks & Recreation Department, this event brings together food truck, vendors, environmental organizations, and local businesses for a day of hands-on learning and fun.

Visitors can enjoy interactive activities, environmental demonstrations, educational displays, live animal presentations, nature-themed exhibits, and opportunities to connect with organizations dedicated to protecting and preserving our natural world. Families will have the chance to explore topics such as wildlife, gardening, recycling, conservation, renewable resources, and outdoor recreation through engaging experiences designed for all ages.

Whether you're an environmental enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or simply looking for a fun community event, Everything Environmental Fest offers something for everyone while encouraging stewardship of the environment and appreciation for the world around us.

