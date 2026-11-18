DIY Pom Pom
DIY Pom Pom
Want to add some festive cheer to your home? Come make your own DIY pom-pom wreaths! It’s a great way to get into the winter spirit and put a personal touch on your holiday decorations. Create a custom wreath to take home and celebrate the season! Registration is required; this is not a drop-off program.
Moraine Civic Center
3
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
tseitzmoraine@gmail.com
Moraine Civic Center
3050 Kreitzer RdMoraine, Ohio 45439
(937)535-1096
Kstricker@moraineohio.gov