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Dayton Square / Barn dance workshop

Dayton Square / Barn dance workshop

Enjoy traditional and contra-style squares in a friendly, relaxed setting!
This new series is all about having fun, polishing our dancing, and giving callers a warm space to grow. Expect chances to share thoughts, try new things, and support one another.
All moves will be taught. No partner needed. Recorded music.

If you are new to dancing, please arrive by at least 6:45 so that you don't miss any teaching. Cost is Free.
Everyone (really...everyone) is welcome!

6-7pm - Food (brown bag supper style (ie bring your own supper or maybe something to share)) and fellowship
7-9pm - Dancing

RSVP - We'd love for folks to send us an email if they are coming so we know to expect you - daytoncontra@gmail.com
Facebook Event - https://www.facebook.com/share/18znEsPApm/

Michael Solomon Pavilion
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Dayton Contra Dance Parties
937-867-8426
daytoncontra@gmail.com
https://daytoncontra.org/
Michael Solomon Pavilion
2917 Berkley St
Kettering, Ohio 45409
937-873-8124
shawfamily4@juno.com
http://gemcitysquares.com/