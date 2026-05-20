Dayton Square / Barn dance workshop

Enjoy traditional and contra-style squares in a friendly, relaxed setting!

This new series is all about having fun, polishing our dancing, and giving callers a warm space to grow. Expect chances to share thoughts, try new things, and support one another.

All moves will be taught. No partner needed. Recorded music.

If you are new to dancing, please arrive by at least 6:45 so that you don't miss any teaching. Cost is Free.

Everyone (really...everyone) is welcome!

6-7pm - Food (brown bag supper style (ie bring your own supper or maybe something to share)) and fellowship

7-9pm - Dancing

RSVP - We'd love for folks to send us an email if they are coming so we know to expect you - daytoncontra@gmail.com

Facebook Event - https://www.facebook.com/share/18znEsPApm/

