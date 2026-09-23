Dayton Contra / Barn Dance

Let the rhythms lift your feet and your spirits! Join us on first Fridays to dance, socialize, or just sit and listen to some of the best bands and callers in the region. No experience is necessary, all ages are welcome and you don’t need to bring a partner. The caller teaches all dances before they start. Live music at every dance.

7:00 PM – Free lesson, all encouraged to come early

7:30 – 10:30 PM – Contra dancing

Band - Trillium plays music for Contradance and English Country Dance on traditional instruments: fiddle, acoustic piano. Most of the tunes they play are traditional, as well, and are played in multiple folk music worlds, such as Bluegrass, Old-Time, English Country Dance, Celtic, French Canadian. https://www.trilliumcontradanceband.com/home

Caller - Margaret Ann Goodman brings her great knowledge of teaching to the dance floor. She has a great repertoire of dances that she uses to pick the right dance for the right moment.

What is contra dancing? Taken from https://www.sccdc.org/resources/what-is-contra-dancing/ which has more details and videos

Contra dancing is done in long lines of dancers rather than in groups of four couples forming a square. Many of the terms and movements are the same in both contra and square dancing, so if you remember anything from school or previous dancing, you’re already halfway there!

And don’t be surprised if a contra dance caller includes a square dance or two during the evening—sometimes we mix things up!

The footwork in contra dancing is very simple. Most of the time, you’re simply walking to the music, with a few easy steps and movements added along the way. The caller teaches each dance as you go, so you don’t need to know the dances ahead of time.

