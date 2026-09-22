Almost Winter Bird Walk

We’ll finish our bird walks for the year looking for year-round residents, and winter birds like White-throated Sparrow and Brown Creeper. Bring your binoculars and dress for the weather. The walk is slow-paced, and mostly stays on the road surface, but sometimes does venture “off-trail” into the grass. All ages welcome. The tour will meet at the Eichelberger Plaza at the main gates of the cemetery.

Your nature guide will be Amanda Lawson, an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist.

All tours require a reservation and there is a suggested $5 donation. All donations support the Woodland Arboretum Foundation which focuses on the restoration, preservation, horticultural and educational projects needed to keep Woodland a cultural resource for Dayton and Ohio.

