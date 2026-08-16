All ages

Join us at the accessible and exciting Activity Center Park for this afternoon of adapted events created to serve all abilities! This day will be full of archery, kickball, sidewalk chalk, adapted biking, crafts and so much more! Partners from all over the community will be there to bring this event to life!

This program is open to all. Whether you are a community member who has a disability or love someone who does, are interested in learning more about inclusivity, or just want to join the fun, you're invited to Adapted Action Day!

Registration is requested but not required. Please let us know what accommodations you would like to see to make this event even better for you!