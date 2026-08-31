Runners and walkers are invited to the 13th Annual Standing Up to POTS 5K/2K at Wittenberg University on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Rain or shine. Strollers and wheelchairs welcome.

To pre-register for the event, visit https://www.standinguptopots.org/annual-5k. The cost of registration is $30 for adults, $20 for those 22 and younger. Shirts cannot be guaranteed after October 9. Race address: 734 Woodlawn Avenue, Springfield, OH 45504. Questions? Please email info@StandingUptoPOTS.org.