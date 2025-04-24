Homesteading is growing in popularity in cities and suburbs as more seek sustainably grown food. Some in Ohio have even bigger goals for cutting back on environmental impacts.
Our climate is changing and so are the ways we choose to live with it. For a whole week, WYSO and NPR are exploring how to slow the pace of climate change and rethink our ideas of home. We’ll focus on solutions, from planting trees to reducing electricity use to disaster-proofing your house.
Member donations help fund this vital climate reporting; it's why your WYSO membership is so valuable. Please join or increase your support today.
-
Vienna has a way to make affordable housing and combat climate change all at the same time. Now U.S. cities want in, and they're building their own green housing.
-
Copenhagen is expected to receive 30% more rainfall by the end of the century. The city is responding with a massive long-term adaptation plan.
-
Deconstruction is a growing approach to taking down homes that diverts waste from landfills, cuts carbon emissions and creates a circular economy for construction materials.
-
American Lung Association warns that air pollution is worsening as EPA looks to rollback regulations.
-
Seattle, along with other cities, is struggling to balance the need for more housing with the preservation and growth of trees that help address the impacts of climate change.
-
Insurance costs are soaring, and coverage is hard to find in some parts of the United States. Communities say insurers are ignoring their efforts to confront the problem.
-
The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio is planning to become a resilience hub in Avondale.
-
After years of historic use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base officials shared insights into the systems they now use on site to remove PFAS from water.
-
Climate change is raising the risk of dangerous flooding, especially in coastal communities. For some towns on the Jersey Shore, the most practical solution is raising homes off the ground.
-
Lead Architect at Red House Studio Chris Maurer is using construction and demolition waste to grow edible mushrooms, converting the waste material into bricks as durable as wood.