a banner that says climate solutions on it
Taite and Ben Kyle stand in front of their urban homesteading garden area on a sunny day in Huber Heights
Shay Frank
/
WYSO
Urban homesteading grows in popularity as more Ohioans seek sustainable food supply
Shay Frank
Homesteading is growing in popularity in cities and suburbs as more seek sustainably grown food. Some in Ohio have even bigger goals for cutting back on environmental impacts.
Climate Solutions Week is supported by Village Solar
Regenerate Garden Co.

Our climate is changing and so are the ways we choose to live with it. For a whole week, WYSO and NPR are exploring how to slow the pace of climate change and rethink our ideas of home. We’ll focus on solutions, from planting trees to reducing electricity use to disaster-proofing your house.

