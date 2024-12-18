'Pay us or chaos': PSA flight attendants picket outside Dayton International Airport

Dozens of PSA airline flight attendants picketed outside of the Dayton International Airport for two hours on Tuesday.

The picket was organized to raise awareness of the compensation discrepancies between American Airlines and its subsidiary airline employees. PSA Airlines is an American Airline subsidiary headquartered in Dayton.

Representatives from PSA Airlines didn’t respond to WYSO by deadline.

“American Airlines couldn't survive without us."

Around 200 flight attendants work out of the PSA airlines at DAY. Workers say they are paid 45% less than their American counterparts, although they do the same work and receive the same training.

Among the union flight attendants, 99% voted to authorize a strike. Some of their contract demands include double digit pay increases, retroactive pay, scheduling improvements and more.

Becky Black, PSA flight attendant and member of the negotiations team, said the flight attendants love their work. But they can’t carry on under the current conditions.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO Signs flights attendants held

“American Airlines couldn't survive without us. We feed from the smaller markets into the major hubs. So they need us. They can't survive without us. And we need to be compensated for that,” Black said.

Black said PSA flight attendants have been asking for these changes for two years. Black said a strike is possible if their proposals are rejected. The strike method they use could cause delays and cancellations in flights.

“We don't want to have to get to that point. We don't want to strike. We want to have a contract, she said. “But the company continues to slow down the process.”

