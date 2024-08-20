Two-day Springfield conference looks ahead at future of air taxis

The Dayton Development Coalition and the City of Springfield are hosting the National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum on Aug. 20 and 21.

It will be at Clark State College’s Hollenbeck Bailey Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield and the Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport.

Advanced air mobility includes smaller aircraft with the ability to travel in ways that traditional airplanes cannot navigate.

One of the partners on the conference is aviation firm Joby Ohio, which expects to start manufacturing up to 500 air taxis annually in Dayton next year.

This event is expected to bring together over 200 aviation manufacturers and suppliers to talk about aviation industry developments, including how to integrate flying cars into the National Air Space.

The event will be an opportunity for Ohio suppliers to connect with original equipment manufacturers , said Elaine Bryant, the executive vice president for aerospace and defense for the Dayton Development Coalition.

“What we want as an outcome is for our Ohio companies and our Ohio suppliers to get connected to these OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) so that they can obviously grow here in Ohio,” Bryant said. “And then two-fold is, getting these OEMs to realize the importance of advanced manufacturing, and digital, engineering and everything that Ohio has to bring.”