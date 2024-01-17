Two companies closing in the Dayton-Cincinnati area, eliminating over 300 jobs

Two companies in the Dayton/Cincinnati area will close operations, leading to the loss of over 300 jobs. The companies have issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family services about the intended layoffs.

Most of the positions that will be eliminated by the closures are customer care and operations specialists, according to the WARN notices.

VS Direct Fulfillment LLC, Victoria’s Secret call center, will shut down its Kettering call center this year, affecting 120 employees. Layoffs will begin on or about March 16, and will be completed on or around August 3.

In Cincinnati, St.Bernard Soap Company, a subsidiary of Procter and Gamble, will shutter its plant. As a result, 118 employees will lose their jobs.

The company says 100 of these employees are union-represented. Bumping rights are provided under the St. Bernard's labor agreement with the union, and there will be no bumping into other positions for the non-represented employees.

Both companies say the layoffs are permanent.