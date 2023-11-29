Premiere Health data breach may expose SSN, Medicare and Medicaid information

Some patients of Premier Health may be impacted by a data breach.

The healthcare organization said a software company doing work for Premier Health suffered a data breach earlier this year. Welltok, Inc. said the breach occurred on May 30, 2023.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said multiple healthcare organizations have been affected by this data breach, which may impact over 8 million people.

The type of information exposed varies for each person. For some, that information may be Social Security Numbers, Medicare and Medicaid ID numbers, or health insurance information. For others, it may be patient codes or prescriptions.

Premier says that so far there is no evidence of fraud or misuse of patient information. The company says it will offer credit monitoring for those whose information may have been compromised.

Contact Premier at (855) 455-7286 by the end of February to sign up for the service.

More information on the data breach can be found at premierhealth.com and welltoknotice.wpenginepowered.com.