Mike's Bike Shop launches after-school biking program for youth in Dayton

A new organization based out of Mike’s Bike Shop and Park in Dayton is translating after school biking into mentorship.

Before the group of teens at a weekly We Are Bike Kids meeting gear up to ride or work on tricks, they sit down for a meal and a lesson with their mentors. The mentorship program works to translate the kids’ love of biking into life lessons and personal growth.

The nonprofit started in April after organizers saw local kids at Mike’s Bike Shop and Park who needed a place to go after school or access to food.

Michael Bisig, President of We Are Bike Kids, says many of the kids might not have consistent care, food, or housing. Biking might be the only positive thing they have in their lives.

“How do you, if you've only seen your parents do negative your entire life, how do you how do you go ‘Okay, That's the path your parents are choosing but let's perhaps choose a different one’, you know? I just really enjoy seeing them use something that is a positive and transfer that to other things in their life so that they have a lot of positive in their life.”

Bisig said the group often received support in the form of food donations from local businesses or visitors who cook the kids a meal.

“Seeing the kids interact with the people who have made donations to us and they go, ‘Oh, my gosh, you know, there really are adults in this world that care about us as youth, even if they don't specifically know me. You know, I'm just a kid who rides bikes. But this group of adults does care enough about me to support me in that way.”

The We Are Bike Kids’ mentoring program began working with around 20 kids in April. The organization also hosts community events like bike rodeos and group rides.

