You were there! John Mellencamp's 1987 concert in Chillicothe

I often ask for email from you all, the readers. I really value your thoughts and words. In March, I dropped this article about a legendary Ohio concert. I asked if any of you had actually attended the concert, and if so, to contact me.

Boyyyyy did you all contact me.

I got a ton of letters from people who went to the show and helped out with the show’s organization and operation. The accounts I received were astounding…it’s clear this event meant a lot to Chillicothe. Below are the best emails I received. The ones that nailed home the significance of John Mellencamp’s 1987 concerts and what it took to make them happen. I want to thank any and everyone who sent mail. Your participation meant and means a lot.

Lisa Winter (Smith at the time)

I just read your article about John Cougar Mellencamp doing a free concert in "Small Town" Chillicothe, Ohio. Myself, my now ex-husband and a few friends attended this concert at the OU Chillicothe campus and had a blast at the concert. I was 7 months pregnant with our first child( she was born February 29, 1988), she turned 36 years old this year. It's hard to believe it's been that long since this all happened. I 100% agree with you about a film being made regarding this .

Thank you for the "Blast from the Past"

Sonya Hines

Yes I went!!! What an exciting day, it’s still hard to believe John Cougar Mellencamp came to Chillicothe, Ohio!! Wow! I remember going to the evening show, and mostly remember the excitement leading up to the event! Just knowing that he ( John Cougar) was going to perform live for us! How lucky we all were!! I would’ve been 17 years old! I am now almost 54 years old! I feel lucky to have lived during the 80s most definitely!

Jackie Richter

I was there at the concert. A local radio dj had the idea to invite him to our small town. He sent petitions all around Chillicothe and if you signed it, you would get a ticket. We were all shocked when he agreed to come. I saw him in Columbus, Ohio a few weeks before he came to Chillicothe. He played in the gymnasium of the Ohio University branch here in our town. We stood about 30 feet from the stage. We knew all the words to his songs. People were crying when he sang Small Town. I think he incorporated Chillicothe somehow into the song. It was a real treat to have him visit our home. A friend and I that were at the concert just discussed the idea of him coming back someday a few weeks ago. We just really enjoyed everything about that night. Our streets were full of media trucks and tons of people who didn’t even know Chillicothe existed before that concert. Thank you for making our small town feel so special!

Kimmy Carroll

I went to the concert, I signed the petition at @Tan at Jans. I got a free ticket, a letter from John Cougar Mellencamp saying Thanks . The concert was up at the college and it was Amazing.!! I've always been a fan of his and still listen to his music.

Rebecca Hardesty

What you might not know is the biker club I.B.A had a lot to do with him coming, my mother was one of only two women ever allowed in this club and she was one of the biggest advocates for bringing him! They busted their butts getting signatures and spreading the news to get him to come and they were the security and the ones that set the stage up and took it down! I should know I was there and I was only 11 years old but I was so excited while they were setting it up as I absolutely loved his music and thought he was gorgeous,again I was only 11,lol! My mom kept telling me as I wanted to meet him that " Becki I will do what I can, quite asking "lol!! So long story short, I did get to meet him after the show and his beautiful backup singers,these two beautiful ladies actually gave me the Roses they got for coming and anyways, lol! Here I am been waiting for weeks to maybe possibly having a chance to meet him and he comes out (BTW wearing a black leather jacket and looking so gorgeous lol,again I'm only 11,thank goodness) so my mom takes me up to him and says this is my daughter Becki she has been driving me crazy to meet you,he says so nicely "well hi there Becki,nice to meet you sweetie " and I couldn't even say anything, I just was literally star struck,OMG so embarrassing, but he gave me a big hug as he chuckled along with half the I.B.A. standing there as they were the security as I said, so yes I thought I was gonna die,lmao! I am so lucky to have been able to do that and BTW the show was great, lol! If you have any questions please lemme know as this is one of my favorite childhood memories! He was the nicest ,most humble man ever, that's what my mother always told anyone that asked about this time, she was very proud to always let everyone know that SHE was one of the reasons he did this show,lol! But it is true, hope this helps you a little my friend and I'm so glad you are doing this, thank you

Deborah Robinson-Ott

The IBA or (Independent Bikers Association) was security for the concert, great honor for them. Chuck Ott my husband was one of the IBA members who ran security that evening. It was an Honor for the Bikers to be chosen to keep John safe and the audience had a great time.

Lorna Miller

I was at the second show. Up front. Couldn't hear for weeks afterwards. Lol. I signed the petition at Chillicothe's local bowling alley ( Shawnee Lanes ). I can't remember if they mailed the tickets to us or if we had to pick them up. I was too excited to remember the little things. Great show. Wow!

