John Mellencamp played a ‘Small Town’ in 1987…Chillicothe, Ohio

Here’s a story even I, your resident Pop Culture Guy, didn’t know of. On December 16, 1987, rock legend John Mellencamp put on two shows in the small city of Chillicothe, Ohio (roughly one hour and 15 minutes from Dayton). To get the entire story, you can read this article, and/or you can watch a vintage television news story about the concerts below.

I know I’m supposed to remain objective about stories I cover as a writer, but this is a great story. I’d love to see a movie about this saga. This would make a great 30 second movie pitch to a Hollywood studio executive, “In the ‘80’s, a small town radio DJ created a Hail Mary petition to get John Mellencamp to perform in his burg. And Mellencamp accepted." Are you listening, Netflix?

Did you go to Mellencamp’s Chillicothe shows on December 16, 1987? If you did, tell me how they were by contacting me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

