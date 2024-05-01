© 2024 WYSO
Kettering native who voiced Bart Simpson donates $100K Rosewood Arts Center renovations

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Nancy Cartwright headshot
FILE
Nancy Cartwright

The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is getting a major gift from a well-known Fairmont High School grad.

Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons, will donate $100,000 to the center’s Reinvention and Renovation campaign.

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to contribute to this incredible art facility,” Cartwright said in a statement. “I truly believe that the expansion and survival of our culture depend on our unwavering support for both art and artists. The Rosewood Arts Center stands as a beacon for bringing hope and inspiring greatness in others."

The name of the Emmy Award-winning voice actor and artist will adorn the center’s newly dedicated "The Nancy Cartwright Painting and Drawing Studio.”

The Rosewood’s renovation also includes a new theater, printmaking studio, an expanded ceramics studio, and a refurbished dance studio.
Tags
Arts & Culture Kettering
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
