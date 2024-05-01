Kettering native who voiced Bart Simpson donates $100K Rosewood Arts Center renovations

The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is getting a major gift from a well-known Fairmont High School grad.

Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons, will donate $100,000 to the center’s Reinvention and Renovation campaign.

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to contribute to this incredible art facility,” Cartwright said in a statement. “I truly believe that the expansion and survival of our culture depend on our unwavering support for both art and artists. The Rosewood Arts Center stands as a beacon for bringing hope and inspiring greatness in others."

The name of the Emmy Award-winning voice actor and artist will adorn the center’s newly dedicated "The Nancy Cartwright Painting and Drawing Studio.”

The Rosewood’s renovation also includes a new theater, printmaking studio, an expanded ceramics studio, and a refurbished dance studio.

