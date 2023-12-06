Rosewood Arts Center undergoes across-the-board updates

The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering unveiled a $5 million renovation this month after two years of construction. The building now offers studio space and classes in printmaking, ceramics, glass art, metal working, and more.

In addition to the new art spaces, the center includes a dance studio and newly renovated theater space.

The project used the former elementary school’s original architecture. The City of Kettering and the state of Ohio paid for the renovations in addition to $2 million in donations raised by the Kettering Parks Foundation.

Shayna McConville works at the Rosewood Arts Center. She said the updated space will continue to offer classes in painting and ceramics, as well as new workshops and opportunities for all skill levels.

"In a normal year we have about 400 and some classes offered and that includes like one day workshops or classes that build skill which might be like eight weeks long or so,” she said.

The building also underwent infrastructure updates to the plumbing, ventilation, and electrical systems to accommodate classroom and community needs.

Going forward, the Rosewood Arts Center plans to continue to increase its offerings and bolster classroom supplies.