Watch this groovy ‘Grease’ soundtrack TV spot

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 20, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT

I’vediscussed Grease before. But, I didn’t know that there was a television commercial that was made for the album.

Actually, the TV spot was made and released in 1980 by the legendary (and terribly missed) music store/chain Musicland. The store was selling copies of the Grease album and getting the word out. The fact that in 1980, two years after the Grease movie and soundtrack dropped, that the album was still popular is a testament to how special the Grease (film) experience was.

Check out the commercial below.

It’s a great ad, although I know that’s not the real Wolfman Jack doing the voiceover. It’s cool, the commercial still rules.

Did you buy the Grease soundtrack from 1978-1980? If so, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
