Book Nook: 'City in Ruins' by Don Winslow

WYSO | By Vick Mickunas
Published April 18, 2024 at 1:13 PM EDT

One of our greatest writers bows out of the novel game.

Don Winslow has announced that "City in Ruins," the final book in his crime trilogy, will be his last novel. He is retiring to focus on other things. I have done a half dozen interviews with Don over the years and he is one of my favorite writers and also one of my favorite guests. I'll miss him.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas