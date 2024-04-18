Book Nook: 'City in Ruins' by Don Winslow

Don Winslow has announced that "City in Ruins," the final book in his crime trilogy, will be his last novel. He is retiring to focus on other things. I have done a half dozen interviews with Don over the years and he is one of my favorite writers and also one of my favorite guests. I'll miss him.

