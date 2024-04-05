The Boss ripped through Columbus, Ohio at a 1976 concert

Bruce Springsteen played a show at the Ohio Theatre on April 5, 1976 in Columbus as part of his Chicken Scratch Tour. Here’s a description of the event, courtesy of YouTube user (and website Brucebase) Springsteen Archive:

“Following "Backstreets", Bruce talks about the last time he was at the Ohio Theatre in December 1972, when he opened for Sha Na Na. This show was apparently rescheduled from late 1975 due to poor ticket sales. A complimentary review of the show was in a local Columbus entertainment newspaper called Focus, dated April 15–30, 1976. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" opens, and the set includes the first known "Pretty Flamingo" of 1976. "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" includes a snippet of "Theme From Shaft" in the midsection. First confirmed time on the Chicken Scratch Tour that "It's My Life" is dropped from the set.”

To see the setlist for the show, go here. To see more info about this particular tour stop, go here. To experience the audio of the show you can click on the YouTube video of the performance below.

I know this is my third time writing about Springsteen. What can I say? The dude is cool.

Did you go to this show in 1976? If ya’ did, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

